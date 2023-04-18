O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 51,307 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,307 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.56. 393,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

