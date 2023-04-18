O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.96.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.