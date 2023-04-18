O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,013,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

