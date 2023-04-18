Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.99 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 220,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 371,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 104.98% and a return on equity of 69.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.6819853 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

