Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.74, but opened at $79.59. Okta shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 176,919 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $525,645 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Okta by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

