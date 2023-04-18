Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

