ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 4.2%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 3,481,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,761,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.
ON Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Read More
