ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 4.2%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 3,481,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,761,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ON by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after buying an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

