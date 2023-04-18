Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 437,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Open Text by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after buying an additional 3,333,900 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 52.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,650 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

