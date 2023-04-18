Orbler Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $441.33 million and approximately $110,485.96 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00007134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

