Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $1.20. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

