Origin Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the average volume of 1,151 call options.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Origin Materials news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,200 shares of company stock worth $435,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,163. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

