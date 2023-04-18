Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

