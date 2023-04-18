Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.41.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,385. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Insiders sold a total of 42,770 shares of company stock worth $797,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.