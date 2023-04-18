Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.41.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %
Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,385. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.