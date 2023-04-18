Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $278,250.83

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $278,250.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00337305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00073864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00540340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00447829 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,728,238 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

