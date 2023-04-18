Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.69) to GBX 390 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.30) to GBX 529 ($6.55) in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

