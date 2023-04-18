P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 39.24%. On average, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.