PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.20.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

