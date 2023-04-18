Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.00.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

PANDY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Pandora A/S Cuts Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

