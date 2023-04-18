Pariax LLC Sells 20,235 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pariax LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 4.5% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

BA traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $207.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,405. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

