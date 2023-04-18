Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 296,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,268. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.92%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

