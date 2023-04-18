Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

