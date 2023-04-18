Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.31. 40,207,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,570,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

