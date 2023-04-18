Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.23. 178,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

