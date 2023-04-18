Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 39,875 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 596.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

