Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PNBK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.57. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.