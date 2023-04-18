PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
PAVmed Price Performance
Shares of PAVmed stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 1,101,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,808. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed
About PAVmed
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.
Further Reading
