PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

PAVmed Price Performance

Shares of PAVmed stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 1,101,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,808. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.