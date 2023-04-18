PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PAVmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVMZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

