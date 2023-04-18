PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $104.86.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PayPal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.