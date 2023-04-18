PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 2,915,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,621,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

