Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $28.08. 42,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $90,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 53.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Further Reading

