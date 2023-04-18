Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 23.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

