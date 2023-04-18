Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of GS traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

