Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 69,558 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,289,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $123.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

