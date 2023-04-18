Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $685,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 144,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

