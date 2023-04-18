Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,373 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,565. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.