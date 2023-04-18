Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 15,201 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

ROK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.56. The stock had a trading volume of 171,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,988. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.11 and a 200 day moving average of $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

