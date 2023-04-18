PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Trading Down 2.7 %

PETQ traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.96. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

