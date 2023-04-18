Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

