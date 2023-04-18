Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 823,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 395,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
