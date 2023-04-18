Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 4,653,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance

Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

