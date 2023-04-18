Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.27 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

