Piper Sandler Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.