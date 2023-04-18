Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head to Head Review

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pixelworks and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -22.85% -37.32% -14.83% Sumco N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.12 -$16.03 million ($0.30) -4.70 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.61 $374.20 million $2.88 9.77

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumco beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

