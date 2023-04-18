Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.49. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 195,669 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

