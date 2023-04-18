Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 868,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

