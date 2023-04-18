PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Head to Head Contrast

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.83 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -25.13 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.57 -$55.10 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

