Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 11,820,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.