Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 10,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,142. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

