Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of PRTG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 10,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,142. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
