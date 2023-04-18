PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.04

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.04 and last traded at $141.35, with a volume of 47559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

