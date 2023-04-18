Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$135.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

